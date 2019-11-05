Blake Harris no longer on NC State basketball team

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State guard Blake Harris is no longer on the N.C. State basketball team, the school’s athletic department announced Thursday.
The junior departed the Wolfpack program for personal reasons, the school said.
Harris, a Chapel Hill native, transferred to N.C. State as a sophomore after playing his freshman year at Missouri.
He averaged 3.1 points and 1.5 assists per game last season.
Future plans for Harris were not immediately available.
