Chase for the Championship | Louisville flexes their muscle, UNC makes school history

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As Louisville sits atop the ACC (barely), North Carolina sits alone at the bottom.

The Tar Heels lost their sixth conference game in-a-row Wednesday night – something a UNC team has never done.

Florida State and Duke continue to show they are among the elite this year while resurgent teams like N.C. State and Syracuse sit right behind them.

Thursday on Chase for the Championship, WEHT talks Louisville’s win over Duke before escaping Georgia Tech.

CBS 17’s Alyssa Rae shows how the Tar Heels making school history is preventing Roy Williams from making breaking a record.

All that and more from across the ACC – tonight at 7 p.m. on CBS17.com.

