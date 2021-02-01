Johnson, Williamson lead Louisville past Georgia Tech 74-58

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – FEBRUARY 01: David Johnson #13 of the Louisville Cardinals shoots the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at KFC YUM! Center on February 01, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — David Johnson set career highs with 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Samuell Williamson also had personal bests with 20 points and 18 rebounds to help Louisville beat Georgia Tech 74-58.

Louisville opened the second half on a 14-2 run — with scoring from five different players — for a 47-29 lead. Georgia Tech made just one of its first eight field-goal attempts after the break, and trailed by double digits for the final 17 minutes.

Carlik Jones had 12 points, six rebounds and eight assists for Louisville. Michael Devoe scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Georgia Tech.