Johnson’s clutch play late lifts Pitt by Miami 62-57

Pittsburgh’s Trey McGowens, left, shoots as Miami’s Isaiah Wong, right, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Xavier Johnson scored seven of his 13 points in the final 3 minutes as Pittsburgh held off Miami 62-57.

Trey McGowens led Pitt (14-8, 5-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 17 points. Au’Diese Toney scored 15 points and grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds for the Panthers, who snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Hurricanes.

Rodney Miller tied a career-high with 16 points for Miami (11-10, 3-8).

Isaiah Wong added 15 points, Harlond Beverly chipped in 11 and DJ Vasiljevic scored 10 to go with nine rebounds.

However, the shorthanded Hurricanes lost for the fifth time in six games.

