NC State releases men’s basketball schedule, will open season with Georgia Tech

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State will begin its basketball season Nov. 5 at home against Atlantic Coast Conference foe Georgia Tech.
This season is the first in which the conference’s 15 teams will play a 20-game conference slate. They had been playing an 18-game league schedule for the past seven years.
The Wolfpack will host its first six games of the season before traveling to Memphis on Nov. 28. Wisconsin will visit Dec. 4 for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge before N.C. State heads to Wake Forest on Dec. 7 for its second taste of conference action.
The Wolfpack will host North Carolina Jan. 27 and travel to Chapel Hill on Feb. 25. Those games are on a Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Its meetings with Duke — Feb. 19 at PNC Arena and March 2 in Durham — also fall on weekdays.
N.C. State wraps up the season with Wake Forest March 6.
- CBP seizes record $31M worth of cocaine at Port of Savannah
- Niagara County Sheriff’s Office bloodhound suddenly dies
- Woman arrested for impaired driving after car found upside down in Niagara River
- NC State opens basketball season with visit from ACC foe Georgia Tech
- No. 11 Virginia’s Diakite ready to assume leadership role