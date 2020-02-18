UNC squanders double-digit lead in 6th straight loss, 77-76, at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN – FEBRUARY 17: John Mooney #33 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Garrison Brooks #15 of the North Carolina Tar Heels battle for the loose ball during the first half at Purcell Pavilion on February 17, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNCN) – North Carolina squandered a double-digit second-half lead as Nate Laszewski’s 3-pointer in the final seconds handed the Tar Heels their sixth loss in a row, 77-76 at Notre Dame.

Four of those losses have been by one possession.

The Tar Heels enjoyed a lead for much of the second half. Brandon Robinson’s 3-pointer pushed their advantage to 60-46 with 10:26 left.

Notre Dame’s rally began shortly after. TJ Gibbs hit a triple to cut the deficit to single digits, 66-57, with 7:05 to play. Prentiss Hubb scored four points in less than 30 seconds before setting up Gibbs for another long-range basket that made it 68-64.

Robinson hit a 3 to extend UNC’s advantage back to nine only for Gibbs to hit another.

Laszewski’s game-winning trey with two seconds left was the first time Notre Dame led since Anthony tied the game at 38 apiece just 2:17 into the second half.

Hubb led Notre Dame with 20 poitns and eight assists. Gibbs was 4-for-8 from long range and totaled 14 points. John Mooney had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Anthony and Brooks combined for 45 points. Armando Bacot and Leaky Black had 10 rebounds each for UNC.

Notre Dame will host Miami on Sunday. The Tar Heels will resume their search for a win Saturday at No. 11 Louisville.