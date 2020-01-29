Vasilijevic scores 18, Miami hangs on against Virginia Tech

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – Dejan Vasiljevic scored 18 points to lead Miami to a 71-61 victory over Virginia Tech.
The Hurricanes built a 22-point first-half lead and withstood a Hokies rally that got them within 63-59 on Landers Nolley’s layup with 1:01 remaining. Rodney Miller finished with 11 points, including seven in a 24-2 run over a 7:30 stretch that helped Miami build a 41-19 lead in the first half.
Miller’s layup with 4:04 remaining capped the surge. Isaiah Wong added 10 points for the Hurricanes. Tyrece Radford scored a career-high 22 points for the Hokies.