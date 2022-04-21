News 4 is proud to partner with the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County for their Community Baby Shower.

There are approximately 5,000 babies born into poverty each year in Erie County. You can welcome our newest community members and provide valuable encouragement and support to new moms by participating in this year’s Community Baby Shower.

Here’s how to get involved:

Live Drive

A live donation drives take place at all local Wegmans locations from April 23-30. Signs will be posted throughout the stores directing you to critical baby care items. Collection bins available in-store.

News 4 will be live at Wegmans on Tuesday, April 26.

Donate

In lieu of donating physical items, you can donate a “baby bundle.” United Way will use all money donated to get supplies into the hands of mothers who need them the most. You can choose from a variety of different packages or choose your own amount.

$15: 32 pack of diapers, box of baby wipes

32 pack of diapers, box of baby wipes $25: Baby Board Books, educational toy

Baby Board Books, educational toy $45: New clothing item, digital thermometer, safety items for home

New clothing item, digital thermometer, safety items for home $75: New clothing item, 32 pack of diapers, box of baby wipes, digital thermometer, Baby Board Book, educational toy

You can donate online or by check to the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County (742 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209).

Items needed most

The United Way has the highest need for the following (brand new) items:

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Baby Books

Digital Thermometers

Clothing (Sizes NB–12 months)

Baby Blankets

Besides the items listed above, the United Way accepts all donations of new baby items.