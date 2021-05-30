10 City of Buffalo splash pads open for the season on Memorial Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Summer is approaching and the City of Buffalo is opening ten of its splash pads this Memorial Day.

Ten splash pads opening Monday is welcome news for those looking to cool down as the summer months approach. Only three splash pads opened last season because of pandemic restrictions.

You can cool off at the water attractions from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. through Labor Day, weather permitting.

Take a look at what splash pads will be open:

Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park: Foot of Porter Ave. Allison Park – Reese St.: Adjacent to Asarese Matters Center Masten Park – Best St.: Adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion MLK Jr. Park Basin: Best St. and Fillmore Ave. Lanigan Park: South Park Ave., west of Louisiana St. Lincoln Park: foot of Quincy St. Cazenovia Park: behind the park casino Houghton Park: Foot of Spahn St. Schiller Park: Sprenger St. side of park Roosevelt Park: Foot of Roosevelt Ave

The Kensington Park splashpad will be closed while the pool undergoes construction.

COVID-19 safety rules are in place, for information, click here.