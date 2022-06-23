BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo’s continuous hockey game that raises money for cancer research kicks off Thursday morning at HarborCenter as the 11 Day Power Play begins its 2022 community shift.

In the Community Shift, teams take “shifts” playing three-hour games for 11 straight days. More than 2,000 skaters have been fundraising to help the organization to reach its $1 million goal, the organization said.

The 11 Day Power Play will hold a formal opening ceremony from 7-9 p.m. Thursday. The 11 days of hockey wraps up on July 3. The event is open to the public.

The 11 Day Power Play said it has raised more than $8 million since 2017. Beneficiaries include Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Make-A-Wish Western New York, Camp Good Days and Special Times, and The Roswell Park & Oishei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program.

In November 2021, the 11 Day Power Play set the world record for longest continuous hockey game, playing for 252 hours and 46 seconds at Buffalo Riverworks. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, a group in Canada surpassed that mark in April.