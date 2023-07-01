BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 11 Day Power Play is wrapping up this weekend at Harborcenter.

The continuous hockey game, which began on June 21 and continued through Saturday, has raised more than $10 million for cancer research and programs since it began in 2017.

News 4 photojournalist Mackenzie Wright gave the event a visit. You can learn more about the event by watching the video above.