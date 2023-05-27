BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo teenager Olivia Brooks will be announcing the expansion of “Libby’s Lemonade Stand” at an opening weekend block party on Saturday to kick off the ninth season of the business.

According to Libby’s, the expansion will take the lemonade throughout the Queen City and beyond. The event will take place from 3-7 p.m. on Chester Street between E. Ferry Street and Northland Avenue. There will be a “pink carpet” expansion reveal at 4:30 p.m. with food for sale from Mad Sauces food truck and Highly Flavored Catering.

Brooks, a student at City Honors, started the stand on Chester Street at the age of five and, with the help of Buffalo State University’s “KidBiz” program and Rafi Greene’s Young Entrepreneurs Marketplace

Libby’s Lemonade Stand sells the official lemonade of Slow Roll Buffalo and is a favorite of Griselda rapper Westside Gunn, who has helped take the lemonade national. Brooks’ future plans include a storefront to allow Libby’s to be sold year-round.

The announcement will also include the introduction of new flavors and merchandise. DJ Jada will be playing a set at the block party and there will be hourly giveaways.

Current Libby’s flavors include:

Blueberry lavender

Mango dragonfruit

Watermelon mint

Strawberry hibiscus (“Flygod” flavor — created in honor of Westside Gunn)

For more information, visit Libby’s website at this link.