BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Motorcyclists from across Western New York were riding together for a reason on Sunday. About 100 participants supported the Louis J. Billittier Foundation’s 16th Annual Motorcycle Fun Run.

Motorcyclist Michael Domzalski from Amherst has been riding in the run for years. “I love the ride. It’s something special. Supporting the Lou Billittier Fund is the best,” he said.

The Foundation is named after the former owner of Chef’s Restaurant. It raises money for children’s charities in the community and other worthy causes.

“We try to help people struggling with special needs, could be financially. Whatever needs to be done we try to step in and make it a little easier,” explained Lou Billittier Jr.

“We’re just here to help out and do whatever we can. That’s what Buffalo is all about,” explained Ric Seiling, who used to play Right Wing for the Buffalo Sabres. He also attended the run as a road captain.

Billittier said this year’s event is extra special because it’s in honor of Michael Muscarella. The 67-year-old City of Buffalo employee was killed in a snow removal accident last November. He served on the Louis J. Billittier Board of Directors, and was a key figure in organizing the motorcycle ride in year’s past.

“This is the first one without him and it’s tough. It really is,” Billittier said.

For more information about the foundation, click here.