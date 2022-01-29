“17 for 17” skate benefitting Oishei to be held at Canalside Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills fans are continuing to show their support for the Patricia Allen Fund by hosting a new fundraiser.

The “17 for 17” skate event will be hosted at the Ice at Canalside Sunday from 3-5 p.m. and will help raise money for the fund through admissions, a raffle and other fun events. The fundraiser is hoping to raise critical dollars for the Oishei Children’s Hospital. News 4 heard from a patient at the hospital who hopes you’ll show.

“I’m a huge fan of Josh Allen, he’s done so much for the hospital and to help kids like me. He’s such a great guy,” said Jack Marchetta, a patient at Oishei. “We need to support him and the Patricia Allen Fund back. Come to an event called ’17 for 17′ on Sunday from 3-5 to show our love for Josh Allen. Go Bills!”

A special raffle will also be held of a signed Bills helmet.