200+ volunteers spend the day beautifying Bailey Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spring cleanups continue in the City of Buffalo. Saturday, volunteers spent their day beautifying Bailey Avenue.

Volunteers weeded, planted flowers, and picked up trash among other helpful tasks.

The cleanup initiative took place in the University District, but volunteers from all over Buffalo came to help.

“We got volunteers from Linwood, Elmwood that come to the University District. That’s really important because when we talk about our city, it’s one city, and we all represent it. And this is just a great way of lending a hand to beautify our neighborhoods without expecting the city to do it. The city can only do so much,” said University District Councilman Rasheed Wyatt.

“Helping has no race or color. We’re here for each other. We all live in this community, love our Buffalo, and we’re all making a proud place to live,” added Linda Gellman of the Board of Block Clubs.

More than 200 volunteers from several city districts helped with Saturday’s efforts.