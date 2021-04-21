2021 Kids Run goes virtual for the second year running this June

(WIVB) — The Independent Health Foundation’s 2021 Kids Run Buffalo will be virtual again this year, kicking off the weekend of June 4.

A save the date was posted to their website announcing the “home race experience.” This is a free event designed for anyone of any skill level.

Registration for the family-friendly event hasn’t opened yet. A race bib, medal template, training tips, and more will be sent to participants to get the full race day experience.

For more event information and how to map out your 1.8 mile route, click here.