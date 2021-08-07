2021 Ride for Roswell raises $4.8 million for cancer research

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday, 2,000 Western New Yorkers made their way through the University at Buffalo’s campus while thousands more rode through the Outer Harbor, Grand Island, and Niagara County Community College to end cancer.

Ride for Roswell has been in the Western New York Community since 1996. Normally, the event sees 6,000 riders, but pandemic restrictions put a cap on this year’s capacity.

Related Content Wings Flights of Hope gears up for barbeque fundraiser Saturday

The President and CEO of Roswell part say while the number of participants might be lower this year, the funds raised during this year’s ride barely took a hit. Before the pandemic Ride for Roswell raised around $5 million.

“Last year during the pandemic…we raised $3 million,” said Dr. Candace Johnson, President, and CEO of Roswell Park. “Today, we’ve raised $4.8 million.”

This money will go towards new treatment and research in the fight against cancer.