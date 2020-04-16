26 Shirts releases “Mighty Med” benefiting those on the front line

Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26 Shirts, a local company dedicated to giving back, has put out a new shirt that benefits our healthcare workers fighting on the front line.

“Mighty Med,” features a Buffalo dressed in scrubs and is available through Sunday at 26shirts.com. Here is the direct link – https://26shirts.com/products/buffalo-special-edition-mighty-med.

$8 dollars from each 26-Shirt goes straight to WNY Feeds the Frontline.

The organization coordinates with local restaurants to order meals for WNY healthcare workers, including covering the cost of 20% tip for staff.

They then work with local hospitals to deliver meals directly to their employees, working on the front line.