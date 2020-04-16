1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo orders New Yorkers to wear mouth/nose coverings while near others in public See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 323 active closings. Click for more details.

26 Shirts releases “Mighty Med” benefiting those on the front line

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26 Shirts, a local company dedicated to giving back, has put out a new shirt that benefits our healthcare workers fighting on the front line. 

“Mighty Med,” features a Buffalo dressed in scrubs and is available through Sunday at 26shirts.com. Here is the direct link – https://26shirts.com/products/buffalo-special-edition-mighty-med

$8 dollars from each 26-Shirt goes straight to WNY Feeds the Frontline.

The organization coordinates with local restaurants to order meals for WNY healthcare workers, including covering the cost of 20% tip for staff.

They then work with local hospitals to deliver meals directly to their employees, working on the front line. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss