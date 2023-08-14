BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this SPCA Monday, we got to meet 3-month-old Petula, who is up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County.

Sarah McEvoy, the SPCA Serving Erie County’s executive assistant, described Petula as sweet but shy, as she came in a transport to the SPCA last week. Like any puppy, Petula likes to play and go on walks.

Learn more about adopting Petula in the video above and by clicking/tapping here.