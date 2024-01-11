BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four Western New York pups will take to the turf in the 2024 Puppy Bowl.

Gunnar and Shadow, from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, along with Farin and Flaxo from Nickel City Canine Rescue, will contend for the Puppy Bowl XX “Lombarky” trophy.

Gunnar, an American Pitbull Terrier/American Staffordshire Terrier mix, will play for Team Fluff.

Farin and Flaxo, both German Shepherd/Tree Walker Coonhound mixes, and Shadow, an American Staffordshire Terrier/Rottweiler, will play for Team Ruff.

All four dogs are up for adoption.

Flaxo (Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Farin (Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Shadow (Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Gunnar (Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Puppy Bowl XX airs on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, TruTV, Discovery + and Max at 2 p.m. Feb. 11. For more information, click here.

The Puppy Bowl will feature 131 puppies from 73 shelters across 36 states and aims to raise awareness for animal adoption.