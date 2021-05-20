4th annual Totally Buffalo Festival set for Memorial Day Weekend

BUFFALO (WIVB) — After a year off due to the pandemic, the Totally Buffalo Festival is set to return on Memorial Day Weekend with an open-air experience.

The fourth edition of the festival highlighting local vendors will take place May 29-30 at Buffalo Riverworks, utilizing the covered, outdoor hockey rinks.

Tickets are $5 (under 5 free) and pre-registration is required. Everyone will receive a 10% coupon with each ticket purchased. Tickets are available here.

Participating vendors include: