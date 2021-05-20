4th annual Totally Buffalo Festival set for Memorial Day Weekend

Community

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO (WIVB) — After a year off due to the pandemic, the Totally Buffalo Festival is set to return on Memorial Day Weekend with an open-air experience.

The fourth edition of the festival highlighting local vendors will take place May 29-30 at Buffalo Riverworks, utilizing the covered, outdoor hockey rinks.

Tickets are $5 (under 5 free) and pre-registration is required. Everyone will receive a 10% coupon with each ticket purchased. Tickets are available here.

Participating vendors include:

  • 716 Store
  • A Buffalo Frame of Mind
  • Betsey’s Design Store
  • BfloRefind
  • Buffalo Brew Fab
  • Buffalo Icon Apparel
  • Buffalo Pepper Products
  • Buffalo Seamery
  • Cindy’s Creations
  • City of Light Publishing
  • Creative Staining by Simone
  • Custom Collette
  • Designer Mailbox
  • Doggone Designs
  • Dragonfly Jams & Jellies
  • Driftaway Buffalo
  • Fetch
  • First-N-Ten
  • Geologic by Calla
  • JMan Photo
  • Jazzy Buffalo Creations
  • Kissed by the Sun
  • Ko’s Kettle Corn
  • L & J Creations
  • LulaRoe
  • Mary’s Lakeside Designs
  • McCormack Woodworking
  • Nanny Goat Bazaar
  • Nickel City Relics
  • NyZoSa Designs
  • PUREly Scentual Soaps and Gifts
  • Rosey Acorn Art
  • Sticks & Stones
  • Tastefully Simple by Jann
  • The Oak Tree Market
  • The Pearl & Stone
  • The Starboard Rail Apparel Co.
  • Totally Buffalo
  • Vinegar Etc.
  • Walker Works
  • We R Nuts
  • Wild Fern
  • Wood You Look at That

