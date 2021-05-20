4th annual Totally Buffalo Festival set for Memorial Day Weekend

BUFFALO (WIVB) — After a year off due to the pandemic, the Totally Buffalo Festival is set to return on Memorial Day Weekend with an open-air experience.
The fourth edition of the festival highlighting local vendors will take place May 29-30 at Buffalo Riverworks, utilizing the covered, outdoor hockey rinks.
Tickets are $5 (under 5 free) and pre-registration is required. Everyone will receive a 10% coupon with each ticket purchased. Tickets are available here.
Participating vendors include:
- 716 Store
- A Buffalo Frame of Mind
- Betsey’s Design Store
- BfloRefind
- Buffalo Brew Fab
- Buffalo Icon Apparel
- Buffalo Pepper Products
- Buffalo Seamery
- Cindy’s Creations
- City of Light Publishing
- Creative Staining by Simone
- Custom Collette
- Designer Mailbox
- Doggone Designs
- Dragonfly Jams & Jellies
- Driftaway Buffalo
- Fetch
- First-N-Ten
- Geologic by Calla
- JMan Photo
- Jazzy Buffalo Creations
- Kissed by the Sun
- Ko’s Kettle Corn
- L & J Creations
- LulaRoe
- Mary’s Lakeside Designs
- McCormack Woodworking
- Nanny Goat Bazaar
- Nickel City Relics
- NyZoSa Designs
- PUREly Scentual Soaps and Gifts
- Rosey Acorn Art
- Sticks & Stones
- Tastefully Simple by Jann
- The Oak Tree Market
- The Pearl & Stone
- The Starboard Rail Apparel Co.
- Totally Buffalo
- Vinegar Etc.
- Walker Works
- We R Nuts
- Wild Fern
- Wood You Look at That