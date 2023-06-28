AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Whether you’re spending it by the pool or lake, having a BBQ with friends and family, or taking a trip out of town, Independence Day is less than a week away and Western New Yorkers are planning out how they will be celebrating the holiday.

“It’s going to be a record-breaking year for travel in the air and on the roads,” Elizabeth Carey, Director of Public Relations of AAA WNY, said. “This year AAA expects 50 Million people, 50.7 million people exactly to travel for fourth of July weekend.”

Carey says this year’s July 4 travel is expected to surpass records, including numbers from years prior to the pandemic. 85% of travelers will be hitting the road, many taking road trips to National Parks, out to the Finger Lakes and Thousand Islands, or down south to enjoy Myrtle Beach and the Outer Banks.

For those heading out on the road, Carey encourages drivers to make sure their vehicles are road trip ready by double checking their tires, having a car safety kit, and maybe even bringing an atlas or map if you’re going to a location where cellphone service may be spotty.

“AAA is reminding everyone to get the vehicle checked before that road trip, we expect to rescue almost 13,000 people in New York State this weekend alone,” Carey said. “That’s a lot of people breaking down on the roadside and the number one calls will be for battery issues, a flat tire or tire issues, and also keys locked in the car. All of those things can be prevented if you plan ahead in advance.”

Speaking of planning, she says Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day for the holiday — and that drivers should put that into consideration.

“Try to leave a little earlier/a little later to avoid a lot of congestion on the roads,” Carey said.

According to Trooper James O’Callaghan, Public Information Officer for New York State Police, troopers will be increasing patrols on the roads this weekend after 175 DWIs and 10,000 tickets were issued over Independence Day weekend last year.

“We want to keep you as safe as possible. That’s why we put extra patrols out there,” O’Callaghan said. “Our biggest angle on this, don’t drive distracted, don’t drive intoxicated.”

He also advises drivers to be extra careful when going to fireworks venues, when there are a lot of families and kids in the area as well as cars parked on the road.

For those who will be around sparklers and fireworks for the Fourth of July, knowing how to keep everyone safe can be crucial as you celebrate the holiday.

“Unfortunately every year, we have people start the weekend with ten fingers and end with nine,” O’Callaghan said. “Know what you’re about to light, make sure it’s legal in New York complaint sparking device.”

In New York State, the sparkling devices you can get in stores and stands that don’t leave the ground are legal, but fireworks purchased out of state that leave the ground are illegal.

If you do use sparkling devices this weekend, O’Callaghan reminds everyone to keep 6 to 10 feet of distance away, as sparklers burn at 2,000 degrees.