BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Down the thruway in Chautauqua County, you’ll find a special News 4 superfan.

7-year-old Vincent Miller is overcoming many health challenges but his passion for weather keeps him going.

“I like the weather and the birthdays on the morning news,” Vinny said. “I usually watch the weather while grandma gets my breakfast.”

Every morning before school, the Sinclairville Elementary student starts his day with the forecast from his favorite meteorologist, Mike Cejka.

“He was fascinated with listening to Mike Cejka’s weather report and the different little jokes and comments that he makes,” said Doreen Gilbert, Vinny’s grandmother.

When Vinny grows up, he hopes to become a meteorologist just like Cejka.

“He just started going to school and telling pretty much everybody there what Mike Cejka said the weather was for the day and the school came to us last year and said, ‘What would you think if Vinny did his own weather report?'” Doreen said. “So we said, ‘Sure if he wants to do it,’ and he’s been doing it every Tuesday and Thursday at school since.”

Vinny has had his fair share of grey skies. At the age of three, Vinny was diagnosed with optic glioma and neurofibromatosis type 1 — a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on the nerves anywhere in the body at any time.

“He gets pulled out of school so much for appointments,” said John Miller, Vinny’s grandfather. “He’s a permanent character up at Roswell, Children’s, Oishei. He’s so strong, he walks in like he owns the place, every time. No matter what he’s gotta do, no matter what test or treatment he’s got, he’s just right there.”

No amount of chemotherapy or surgery can break Vinny’s fighting spirit. Treatment after treatment, his big heart and infectious smile shine through.

“No matter what obstacle goes in front of him, he always finds a way to go up over that hill and make the best of it,” Doreen said. “I’m very proud of him. He’s a wonderful little boy.”

When I sat down with Vinny at his Sinclairville home on Tuesday, the weather aficionado had no idea what was in store for him the very next day.

Doreen woke up her grandson Wednesday morning and told him he couldn’t go to school because doctors needed him to go up to Buffalo for treatment. But Vinny knew where they were really going as soon as he saw one of his favorite symbols on Elmwood Avenue.

“Right when I seen the News 4 sign, I was like, ‘Yes!'” Vinny said.

Vinny couldn’t contain his excitement. When the car doors opened, Vinny was greeted by his idol, Mike Cejka. He got a tour of the station, met some other familiar faces, and even got his own News 4 badge.

But the real magic happened at noon when Vinny had his shining moment on live television. The 4 Warn Weather team showed Vinny the ropes and he was ready to give the forecast for all of Western New York to see.

To no surprise, Vinny was a natural. His weekly weather reports at school had been preparing him for that special moment.

“That was like so, so fun,” Vinny said.

Though Vinny faces a tough road ahead, Doreen and John’s hope for their grandson is that he continues living his life to the fullest.

“Grow up. Grow up right, grow up strong. Possibly even go to college, get a career. If it’s weather, great. We’re up for anything with him,” John said. “We’d like to see him get to wherever he wants to go.”

For the boy who always chooses to see the sun through the clouds, his surprise trip to News 4 will forever be a day Vinny will never forget.

Jordan Norkus is an award-winning anchor who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here or follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.