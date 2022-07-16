BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Happy 716 Day. July 16th is a day to honor our area code!

Many events are celebrating all things Buffalo! That includes the Totally Sweet Buffalo 716 Day Celebration at Buffalo RiverWorks.

Sweet Buffalo founder, Kim Larussa and Totally Buffalo founder, Mary Friona-Celani stopped by Weekend WakeUp with the details.

100 local vendors and artisans will be on site. Admission is free and the event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information and to stay up to date, visit the event on Facebook: https://facebook.com/events/s/totally-sweet-716-day/369062765008004/

The BFLO Store is also holding its’ Grand Opening of the new BFLO District. Owner Nathan Mroz stopped by Weekend Wake Up! with the details.

There will be food, music, and Buffalo Bills players.

The new location is at 4199 Transit Road in Williamsville.