9/11 remembrance events across Western New York

Alden

An annual 9/11 ride begins at 6 p.m. at Millgrove Vol. Fire Department on Genesee Street, with a ceremony to follow at 7 p.m. at Russell’s.

Amherst

A commemorative ceremony at the Amherst Memorial Hill Grove along Ellicott Creek begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Angola

Memorial service at 6 p.m. at the Centennial Park & Gazebo.

Buffalo

Dawn to Dusk moving tribute begins shortly after 6:30 a.m., at which time the Air Force Honor Guard will present the colors. Beginning at 6:51, runners and walkers carry the U.S. flag continuously around Delaware Park until 7:33 p.m., sundown.

At 8:30, military personnel, firefighters, police and first responders will gather for Flags on the Bridge at the pedestrian bridge that crosses over to Hoyt Lake. It has happened each year since 2003.

Also beginning at 8:30, a bell will toll from a ship at the Buffalo Naval Park, at the minute of each attack. A moment of silence will follow.

Cheektowaga

Wreath placing at Cheektowaga Town Park at the Vetrans Monument, at 6 p.m. off of Harlem Road.

Niagara Falls

A 9/11 tribute is at Fire House 8’s Memorial Park on Royal Avenue, starting with a moment of silence at 9:58 a.m.

Tonawandas

Police and fire personnel from both City of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda with gather at 9:45 a.m. in front of city fire headquarters.