97 Rock’s DJ Jickster talks return of Buffalo’s NYE celebration

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you plan on heading downtown to see the ball drop at the Electric Tower, get ready for a night of fun.

Thursday on News 4 at 7, we heard from DJ Jickster from 97 Rock who said he’s glad Buffalo will be able to ring in the new year in person after going virtual last year. He’s been a part of the celebration for 16 years now.

DJ Jickster will be up on stage pumping the crowd up with music. He said the event has grown tremendously over the years, because of the amount of love and pride people have for their city.

COVID-19 is still a concern, so he says make sure you bring a face mask.