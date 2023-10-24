BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — From Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, if you order $20 or more through the Wegmans website, or their Meals 2GO app, you are helping pay it forward to organizations that are helping fight hunger.

“If you’re thinking about it, and you’re thinking about I don’t know what I’m getting for lunch, or I don’t want to make dinner tonight, all you have to do is place an order,” said Michele Mehaffy, Spokesperson for Wegmans. “You can know that Wegmans is matching that order and providing nutritious food for people in our community who need it.”

This week’s Thursday night Bills Game at Highmark Stadium will be highlighting Huddle for Hunger. The 50/50 raffle during the game and Wegmans Meals 2GO promotion funds will go directly to 20 of the Huddle for Hunger Beneficiaries listed on the Buffalo Bills’ Huddle for Hunger page.

The promotion will help pay it forward to charities and organizations including Big Big Table, our area’s first Community Café that is located on Hudson Street. Customers can come in and give whatever they want, or can, for lunch.

“Everybody, no matter who are you, gets a meal,” said Theresa Dempster, Head Chef/Baker and Kitchen Manager, of Big Big Table. “No one should decide whether to pay their electric bill or they pay for a meal, and we need to start addressing those kind of things in this community.”

Big Big Table’s creator was inspired to open a pay-what-you-can café in our community after visiting one in Colorado. Big Big Table opened their doors Oct. 11, 2021, and is run mostly by volunteers, giving their time for the community.

“A good meal can make a difference in a day, and just a nice safe place to eat that meal, to be accepted, will make a whole difference to somebody, and they can make a difference to somebody else,” said Dempster. “There shouldn’t be a stigma about not being able to pay for a meal, come in, get a healthy–mostly healthy–nutritious meal and you’re apart of this community, and you matter to us.”

Customers can give what they can for their meal, weather it’s a donation of $100 to five cents, doing a job around the café, or donating fresh or non-perishable food items, the café serves everyone.

“Not just serving the meals, but just welcoming everybody but really accepting who you are. You could be a millionaire, you could be not-a-millionaire, you could be anybody of the street, you could come in and have that meal and feel that community when we’re here,” said Dempster.

They are open for lunch Tuesday through Friday, from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. For more information on Big Big Table, visit their website here.