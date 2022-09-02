ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The National Buffalo Wing Festival is happening this weekend, September 3-4. The event coordinator, Drew Cerza, otherwise known as the “Wing King,” spoke with News 4’s Chelsea Lovell this morning about what to expect.

There are places coming near and far to show off their wings, including Josh Allen’s favorite wing spot in Wyoming, Double Dub’s.

In fact, Josh Allen personally made a call to Drew Cerza vouching for Trent Weitzel, owner of Double Dub’s, to be at the festival, even though he has a food truck rather than a restaurant! Cerza was not allowing food trucks to participate, but for Josh Allen he made the exception.

Along with the countless marvelous wings to try, there is also the excitement of the fan experience. You will get to be on the Highmark Stadium field, and meet iconic super-fans like Bills Elvis! For a full guide to Wing Fest click or tap here.