LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The retired Buffalo police officer and Tops security guard killed in the Tops mass shooting will be honored on Monday.

There will be two fundraisers to raise money for the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship. It starts with a celebrity golf tournament at the Lockport Town and Country Club, which will be hosted by Bills legend Bruce Smith. Following that, the day shifts to Seneca One Tower for a gala.

Salter served as a Buffalo police officer for three decades before retiring and becoming a security guard at Tops. He’s remembered as being an innovator and a great role model.

“That’s what this scholarship is about it’s actually about trying to save others so if we could use this scholarship to lift the kid up from the ground up we’ve done our job and hopefully he’s done the same to somebody else,” said Earl Perrin Jr., the president of the board of directors for the scholarship.

“It was like Earl got together with a few of us and he said hey lets all put in $100 and lets put it towards a fund and before we knew it it morphed into something like it is now and now it’s just like we got more sponsorships that we could imagine,” added Vernon Beaty, the Sargent at Arms for the scholarship.

