DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you bought a book at the big AAUW used book sale recently, you helped support well over a dozen scholarships handed out Tuesday night.

The American Association of University Women hosted its annual scholarship dinner for the first time since the pandemic. Money raised during the book sale goes to support scholarships for several local college students. One of those is a $5,000 scholarship generously given in Jacquie Walker’s name.

Jacquie presented the scholarship to Hayley Gannon of Hamburg who serves in her volunteer fire company and is studying to be a physician assistant at Gannon University.

This scholarship requires a student to be strong in academics and community service. Hayley is heading into the fourth year of a 5-year program to become a physician assistant as an honor student, while still serving as a first responder in Hamburg.