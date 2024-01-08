BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of dollars of scholarship money is available and the deadline is coming soon.

The American Association of University Women, Buffalo Chapter is alerting local college students that there is scholarship, interest-free loan, and grant money available and the deadline for scholarship applications is fast approaching. The application deadline for the 2023-24 scholarships is Feb. 16, 2024. These awards range from $4,000 to $8,000.

The AAUW has raised money for educational purposes for decades through its well-known and popular Scholarship Used Book Sale each spring. News 4’s Jacquie Walker has been an active supporter of the book sale. In recognition of her long record of community service, the AAUW gives a $5,000 scholarship in her name.

The Jacquie Walker Scholarship has been awarded since 2009 to a Western New York junior or senior in college. Walker has had the honor each year of presenting the check to the scholarship winner.

Applications, information and guidelines can be found by clicking here.

The scholarships will be presented in April.