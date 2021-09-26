After a year off, Cruisin’ For a Cure is back at Roswell Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a year of hiatus, Roswell Park is bringing back Cruisin’ For a Cure.

Dozens of classic and modern cars filled the Roswell Park campus and its parking garage Saturday.

Organizers say the whole point of this car show is to raise awareness for prostate cancer and encourage people to get screened.

“Men will spend all day long making these things look beautiful. All we want you to do is take the same care with yourself. Again, having your prostate checked doesn’t mean you have cancer. It is essentially so a doctor can establish a baseline to be able to follow you for the rest of your life. So if there are, is a deviation then they can recommend next steps,” said Richard Satterwhite, Roswell Park.

This was the tenth year for Cruisin’ For a Cure.