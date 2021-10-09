After two-plus years, Buffalo’s Italian Cultural Center opens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s taken more than two years, but Buffalo’s new Italian Cultural Center is now open to the public.

The center is in the former North Park Library at Delaware and Hertel.

The new facility will host a number of events including language lessons, cooking classes and community lectures.

“And we know, what’s really important is what’s going to happen in this building. The learning, the passing of stories — I look forward to my own children being a part of learning about their own heritage their culture, where they came from, and what they can give back to their community,” said one ribbon-cutting attendee.

Officials say they are far from finished with developing the cultural center. They’re already planning an upcoming installation of a Western New York Italian-American History Museum.