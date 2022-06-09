BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– “Bringing art to the community is something we’re passionate about. We want people to get out and see all sorts of exciting things,” said Rita Harrington Lippman, president of the Allentown Art Festival. “I think it makes you feel good when you see a beautiful painting or beautiful sculpture.”

The art. The music. The people.

Everything that makes the Allentown Art Festival beloved by many, will be back in Buffalo for the 65th time this weekend.

Organizers hope that art can help heal the wounds of the pandemic, as well as other recent tragedies.

“We have a lot of young artists, and I think that they’ve poured their passion into healing for the last two years, and this was before our tragedy,” Harrington Lippman said. “There’s been a lot of pain, and I think if we can come together and see one another, we can support each other.”

Local business owners and artists are preparing for the big crowds this weekend, excited to see the vibrancy return to Allentown.

“We need it,” said Saibo Kebeh, owner of Saibo African Import on Allen Street. “It’s good for our business. It’s meaningful for our business. It’s meaningful to the community.”

Over 300 vendors, hailing from Buffalo all the way to South Africa, will be attending this weekend’s festival.

For local artists like Sky Vance, who specializes in oil paintings, they are looking forward to the weekend bringing everyone back together again.

“The energy people are bringing from all over — I think we’re all just going to absorb it here,” Vance said, “Bring back a little sunshine, a little art a little sunshine, a little art. A little creativity just something we have maybe missing for a little bit.”