BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) helped to change the lives of local students Thursday evening during its annual awards dinner at Salvatore’s Italian Gardens.

The organization distributed thousands of dollars in scholarship money to several young women who have dreams of making the world a better place for all.

The AAUW raises this scholarship money through its annual Used Book Sale and revealed its 67th edition of the sale will be May 31-June 4 at 425 Essjay Road in Williamsville. Sale organizers say they will be accepting book donations at the Essjay Road site April 18 through May 2, Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon.

Among the scholarship winners this year is Zanaya Hussain, a City Honors graduate and UB student who is pursuing a double major in International Studies and Urban and Public Policy. A first-generation American, Zanaya mentors immigrants who are making their new home in Buffalo. She leads UB’s Amnesty International chapter and has interned at the International Institute. Because of her outstanding academic status and her service to others, Zanaya is recipient of the $5,000 AAUW/Jacquie Walker scholarship.

This scholarship is given in the name of News 4’s Jacquie Walker to recognize her longtime service to the community.

They do not accept textbooks, Reader’s Digest Condensed Books, encyclopedias, magazines, cassettes, videotapes, records, or computer books. For more information check their website by clicking here or email buffalo.aauw@gmail.com.