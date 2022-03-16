ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Registration is now open for the American Lung Association’s Fight for Air Climb at Highmark Stadium.

Those who register will climb up and down around 900 steps at the home of the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park.

Proceeds from the climb will support research, advocacy and education for lung diseases. Organizers are aiming to raise $160,000 this year.

The event is on May 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Participants of any fitness level can register as an individual or team, by clicking here.

Watch our full interview with American Lung Association Chairman John Katalinas in the video player above.