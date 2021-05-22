American Lung Association hosts annual ‘Fight for Air Climb’ at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers are coming together to raise money for lung diseases and cancer research.

The American Lung Association hosted its annual Fight for Air Climb Saturday at One Bills Drive.

Participants spent the morning running up and down the stairs at Highmark Stadium. This fundraiser also plays a special role in the lives of firefighters.

First responders from Rochester and Buffalo took on the challenge in full gear to raise awareness about the dangers of their jobs.

Related Content Niagara Falls to go turquoise Monday night in honor of those impacted by lung cancer

“They can choose to help who ever they want., and they do choose to help their fellows brother and sister firefighters, and those in the community because they understand the implications of lung disease and not being able to breath and its really touching,” said ALA Development Director Kaelyn Gates.

“The ultimate hope is the end of lung disease. But it starts with education in our communities, it starts with funding research/ I mean those really foundational things where this is what we can build on for the future,” added ALA Chairman John Katalinas.

The American Lung Association set its goal at $120,000 this year.

It exceeded its mark by raising more than $139,000.