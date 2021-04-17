Aquarium of Niagara visitors help celebrate two penguin birthdays

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Aquarium of Niagara is celebrating two of its youngest penguins that are now one year old.

The penguin chicks ringing in this birthday milestone are Smitty and Jules.

The aquarium hopes you’ll come to celebrate and is reminding the public about a big cause it’s helping out as well.

Aquarium President and CEO Gary Siddall said, “Today we are encouraging our visitors to participate in one of our enrichment activities. So we are actually selling small boas in our gift shop and the purpose of those boas is to support wildlife conservation. So a portion of those sales will go right out to help penguins living in South America.”

Smitty and Julie’s birthday party continues Sunday. The aquarium is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

