BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Asian Food and Culture Festival was held Sunday in downtown Buffalo.

The festival was put on by the Western New York Chinese Chamber of Commerce. Festival attendees enjoyed traditional Asian dishes prepared by local restaurants.

There were also more than 200 performers throughout the day from the main stage at Canalside.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring the community together and obviously you know bring the locals together post-COVID, it’s a great venue, sunshine Buffalo waterfront. Enjoy the food, enjoy the music, enjoy the culture and that just bring everyone together to enjoy the moment,” one organizer said.

The event continues to run until 7:30 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting.