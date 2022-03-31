BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown spoke with News 4’s Jacquie Walker Thursday, touching on public safety, the Bills stadium, the Great Northern Grain Elevator and more.

Three Buffalo Police officers were shot Tuesday during a car chase through the Queen City.

Buffalo Police officer Joseph McCarthy, a five-year veteran of the force, was shot in the lower abdomen and required nearly two hours of surgery at ECMC; he remains there recovering.

“The event was shocking, horrifying — one officer still in the hospital went through a close to two-hour surgery. Was able to visit with him, with the police commissioner. He is doing well, expected to make a full recovery. Fortunately, all three officers are expected to fully recover from being shot,” said Mayor Brown.

The mayor added that McCarthy is in good spirits, and Brown called the three recovering officers heroes.

“We believe that people that commit gun crimes should be in jail, they should not be out in the community endangering the lives of members of our community. We will continue to press that and advocate for that,” Brown said when asked about his administration’s focus on gun violence.

In regard to the Bills Stadium staying in Orchard Park, the mayor said there are “tremendous benefits that come to the City of Buffalo and our entire region having the team here in Western New York.”

He added that the city was not at the negotiating table when it came to the Bills deal and will have no financial stake in the new facility. Mayor Brown praised Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and New York Governor Kathy Hochul for their role in negotiations.

Mayor Brown told News 4, he expects Buffalo will receive around $35 million in Seneca Nation casino revenue. The nation agreed to pay New York State $564 million after a years-long battle over casino revenue.

“I am glad that the Seneca Nation finally voted internally to send that money to the state. It’s the right thing, the money was owed. It should be paid,” Brown added.

We asked Mayor about the status of the Great Northern Grain Elevator, he had no updates.