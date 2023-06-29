BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mayor Byron Brown insisted that he has not been approached in regards to the open president position at SUNY Buffalo State University.

“I am mayor of the City of Buffalo,” Brown said during Thursday’s Ask the Mayor segment with News 4’s Jacquie Walker. “It is a great job. Buffalo is a community that is on the move and that’s where I am.”

Mayor Brown previously downplayed the rumors that he may step down as mayor and take over the University’s presidency.

When asked if he had been approached for the job, Mayor Brown reiterated that he is focused on the city.

“[I] love being mayor,” said Mayor Brown. “Very focused on the work to move this great city forward and the work that I’m doing with so many members of this community, so that is my full focus.”

Buffalo State’s current president, Katherine Conway-Turner, announced her retirement in September 2022. She has held the position since 2014.

Mayor Brown continued to discuss topics such as the Supreme Court’s decision on Affirmative Action, Tuesday’s primary elections, the Buffalo Common Council’s decision to turn down pandemic-related funds, wildfire smoke, and Buffalo city pools.

