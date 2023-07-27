BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 13-year-old has been arrested in a case of alleged vandalism at the casino at MLK Park in Buffalo, Mayor Byron Brown announced Thursday.

Brown said that a family member recognized the 13-year-old in video that was released earlier this week and brought the teen, who turned himself in. He also said that more arrests could be coming in connection.

The teen is charged with third-degree burglary and criminal mischief.

Police say as part of the vandalism, a “large amount of industrial glue” was poured near the basin of a splash pad. Police say the incident occurred overnight on Tuesday. The damage was estimated around $50,000.

The arrest comes on the heels of another case of vandalism, where authorities say a picnic table and a garbage can were tossed into a pool at Riverside Park sometime Tuesday night. There had also been a previous act at Cazenovia Park earlier this week, where another 13-year-old is facing charges in connection.

Brown did acknowledge that the city will do more in protecting city parks in the evening hours.

“In my time as mayor, the city has invested over $70 million into our parks and community centers, so it is very disappointing,” Brown said. “Police Commissioner (Joseph) Gramaglia will be expanding police presence in Martin Luther King Park and Cazenovia Park to deter further vandalism.”

Brown announced the news in Thursday’s “Ask the Mayor” segment on News 4 at 5. You can watch the full segment above.