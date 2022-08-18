BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new ‘Baby Café’ opened on Delaware Avenue on Thursday.

The café is run by the Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network and will be open to pregnant and breastfeeding people to relax, learn more about feeding and share tips and techniques with other new parents.

“Providing that education to really increase the numbers amongst African-American and Hispanic parents who are breastfeeding and chestfeeding,” said Sherell McLean, the CHW Supervisor of the Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network.

The café will be open twice a month on the first Wednesday and third Thursday of every month, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are not required.