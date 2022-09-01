BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Most kids won’t be going back to school until next week, but students at the Charter School for Applied Technologies are already hitting the books.

The first day of school can be nerve-racking, but Principal Sue Jurewicz says it’s great to be back in the classroom.

“The first day of school is always a great start it’s great to see the kids with their smiles. It brightens our days. It’s really just that beginning stage of an amazing year ahead of us with amazing work to do,” Jurewicz said.

News 4 wishes all students, teachers and staff good luck as they kick off the new school year.