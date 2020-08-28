Educators sounding the alarm that not all school districts are requiring masking wearing all-day

(WIVB)–Educators across the state are sounding the alarm that not all school districts are requiring students to wear masks all day long.

Teachers are making clear today they want New York State to require all schools to have the same mask policy, and this: requiring masks at all times exept during appropriate breaks.

Two major teacher unions, NYSUT and the American Federation of Teachers, say the safest way to reopen schools is to have every district on the same page.

Teachers say they’re alarmed that some districts are not requiring masks at all times, citing vague guidance from the state, and noting that there’s always something, like a fire drill, a sudden bathroom emergency, or someone gets hurt, that districts need to account for.

The group compared New York with other major cities and states that are requiring face coverings be worn all day across the board, whereas New York’s reopening language said masks are “strongly recommended.”

The unions are standing by districts that have chosen to start the school year remotely because of some of these disagreements, saying both educators and parents need to feel confident in their schools’ reopening plans.

They’ve sent this request in a formal letter to Health Commissioner Howard Zucker.