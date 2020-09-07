Helping students cope this unique school year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With this unique school year, psychologists say it’s important to keep an eye on how children are coping.

Prior to COVID-19, 20% of people were dealing with some kind of serious mental health issue.

The CDC says during the pandemic, that number has more than doubled, now sitting at 44 %.

Glenn Liebman is the CEO of the Mental Health Association in New York State, Inc. He says in his 18 years there, he’s never seen anything like this. And says while mental health has always been important, it’s now even more so.

Whether your child is learning remote or in a hybrid setting, they could be feeling a bit isolated from their friends and teachers this year.

Liebman says its important to watch for changes in your child’s behavior. “Nobody knows their kids like parents,” he said. So talk with them, be supportive and to get them help if needed.

Although they may not be seeing their friends in person this year, there are still ways to stay connected, like zoom.

And he asks parents to stay informed and have a positive attitude for their children.

“We are in an unusual time, but things will get back to normal, whatever the new normal is,” he said. “Things will be better.”

