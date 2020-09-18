Keeping kids safe online while school is in session

(WIVB) — Between distance learning, homework and engaging with friends, kids are spending a lot of time online right now.

Here are some tips for parents to keep your kids safe while using the Internet:

For Apple users, set up parental controls on Apple.com. This allows you to control the way a child uses an iPad, iPhone or laptop.

For Google Chromebook users, this site will allow you to control features.

For Microsoft users, screen time limits and content filters can be adjusted and set.

Several apps can be installed to monitor other apps and websites children visit. They include Net Nanny, Bark and OurPact. All have monthly subscription fees.