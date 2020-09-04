Keeping students moving with virtual P.E.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students at Charter School for Applied Technologies is currently learning virtually. So staff is going the extra mile to make sure its’ students keep moving!

Elementary, middle and high school students are using Microsoft Teams to work out together, with Virtual P.E.

“We’re actually going to film live and post it so we can watch the kids,” said coach and P.E. Teacher Nick Coronado. “We’re doing it a little different because if I was a kid, I would rather be able to see my teachers interact, rather than just read something posted.”

Educators say this approach lets them not only check in on student’s physical health, but their mental health.

And it doesn’t matter what a student’s at home set up looks like, they are making it work!

“They may not have the equipment at home, so we’re taking pairs of socks and dribbling them with our feet,” said P.E. teacher, Chris Burzynski. “They can have a parent video tape them in the driveway shooting hoops with proper form and we’ll be grading those videos.”

While the charter school is virtual right now, it plans to reassess the situation at the end of October.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.