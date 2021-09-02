Ken-Ton students head back to school

(WIVB) — Students in the Ken-Ton school district headed back to the classroom Thursday.

It’s back to school for students at Hoover Middle School and across the Ken-Ton District. A really exciting day for them and one thing of note, five days of in-person learning.

For the first time, in a long time buses filled with students. More than 800 middle schoolers and 700 elementary were all smiles underneath their masks. Ready to start the school year in person.

Ken-Ton Schools will be following all Erie County Department of Health requirements. That includes all students, staff and visitors wearing a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

If someone in the classroom does tests positive for COVID-19, unvaccinated close contacts need to quarantine. And the entire class will be tested.

Students and staff alike say they’re most excited to be together again.

