Lancaster CSD, Erie 1 BOCES working with Erie County on child care plan

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lancaster Central School District and Erie 1 BOCES are working with the Erie County Emergency Childcare Taskforce on a plan for child care needs.

In a tweet, Lancaster schools said the plan will be designed to meet child care needs on the days kids are in school.

With that announcement, they included a survey for parents in the district. Here is the tweet:

The Erie County Emergency Childcare Taskforce is working with E1 BOCES & school districts to develop a plan to meet child care needs on the days your child/ren are in school. Please take a moment to complete the survey: https://t.co/bSgLyr9fYs — Lancaster Schools (@LancasterCSD) August 25, 2020

